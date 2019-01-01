 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 2:1 Active Cartridge

2:1 Active Cartridge

by Abatin Wellness

Write a review
Abatin Wellness Concentrates Cartridges 2:1 Active Cartridge

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
65.8%
CBD
31.5%
$60.00

Store updated

About this product

A favorite blend for a classic, delayed-onset effect that not only helps ease pain, but supports enhanced performance during high intensity sports and in the bedroom. The 2:1 is a perfect fit for the returning user looking for a familiar indicalike experience, or a newcomer seeking a euphoric blast.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Abatin Wellness Logo