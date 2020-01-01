 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kashmir Black No. 3

by Abatin Wellness

Cannabinoids

THC
27.1%
CBD
0.0%
$75.00

About this product

The sale price of this flower reflects the 20% "Red Box" discount. This product come packaged in a 3.7 gram, tempered glass jar. Kashmir Black #3 - is a caryophyllene/limonene dominant ultra-high-THC cultivar selected for its THCA production that approaches 30 percent by weight. Black #3 was bred from OG Kush and an F1 cross of Durban Poison with a rare purple phenotype of Champagne. Black #3 expresses a very functional terpene entourage that delivers feelings of comfort, calm, and inspiration

