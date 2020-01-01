About this product

The sale price of this flower reflects the 20% "Red Box" discount. This product come packaged in a 3.7 gram, tempered glass jar. Kashmir Black #3 - is a caryophyllene/limonene dominant ultra-high-THC cultivar selected for its THCA production that approaches 30 percent by weight. Black #3 was bred from OG Kush and an F1 cross of Durban Poison with a rare purple phenotype of Champagne. Black #3 expresses a very functional terpene entourage that delivers feelings of comfort, calm, and inspiration