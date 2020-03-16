Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
The sale price of this flower reflects the 20% "Red Box" discount. Limonene Sweet Citrus Aroma antidepressant, Muscle relaxant, Antifungal, Antibacterial
on March 16th, 2020
Simply put:trippy high. Great for anxiety,. Gives a hybrid up and attem’ while total body cooling sensation! Very relaxing
on December 20th, 2019
This is a great low price strain, gives a uplifting and clear head high.