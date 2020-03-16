 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sunflower Yellow

by Abatin Wellness

Cannabinoids

THC
21.8%
CBD
0.0%
$25.00
About this product

The sale price of this flower reflects the 20% "Red Box" discount. Limonene Sweet Citrus Aroma antidepressant, Muscle relaxant, Antifungal, Antibacterial

2 customer reviews

5.02

Mama420Yellow

Simply put:trippy high. Great for anxiety,. Gives a hybrid up and attem’ while total body cooling sensation! Very relaxing

timwooten

This is a great low price strain, gives a uplifting and clear head high.

About this brand

Abatin Wellness Logo