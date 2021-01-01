 Loading…

Hybrid

Jacked-Up

by ABP Farms

ABP Farms Cannabis Flower Jacked-Up

About this strain

Jacked-Up

Jacked-Up
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Originally bred by Heroes of the Farm, Jacked-Up is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Jack Herer and Timewreck. It typically provides strong cerebral, uplifting effects ideal for daytime use. These resin-packed flowers boast a spicy, woody aroma with intricate undertones of berry, citrus, peaches, and apricots. As multifaceted as its flavor profile, Jacked-Up buds are a colorful display of lavender and green pastels bursting with orange hairs.

