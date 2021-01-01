 Loading…

Hybrid

Samoas

by ABP Farms

ABP Farms Cannabis Flower Samoas

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Samoas

Samoas
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas—like the trademarked cookie—is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. Another strain from Archive Seed Back, this strain brings potency and flavor with big yields, and consumers and growers alike can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love. 

