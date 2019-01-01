About this product
We take absolute pride in producing our 100% natural 1,000mg beautifully crafted Full Spectrum CBD oil. Our top-quality full spectrum tinctures contain not only a high amount of CBD, but the other naturally- occurring cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant, providing all the benefits cannabis provides without the high. We use MCT oil (fractionated Coconut oil) as the carrier for additional health benefits as well as increasing CBD absorption rates. Only the best ingredients make it into Absolute Nature CBD’s formula. <0.3% THC
