At Absolute Nature CBD, we take absolute care and pride in all things that we do. We do this for our customer's satisfaction and peace of mind. Our hemp is sourced from Colorado and grown following organic practices. We take pride that our products are pesticide-free grown, non-GMO, and specifically bred to be high in CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, otherwise known as phytocannabinoid-rich hemp that goes into our of our premium CBD products. The plant is then extracted using, cannabinoid preserving super-critical Co2 extraction which results in our amazing full spectrum cannabinoid profile. Each batch that is produced undergoes 3rd party testing at every step; this ensures absolute quality, purity, and safety at each stage of production.