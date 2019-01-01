About this product
We take absolute pride in producing our 100% natural 500mg of beautifully created CBD Full Spectrum oil. Our top-quality full spectrum CBD oil tinctures contain not only a high amount of CBD, but the other naturally-occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the cannabis/hemp plant, providing all the benefits without the high. We use MCT oil (fractionated Coconut oil) as the carrier for additional health benefits as well as increasing CBD absorption rates. Only the best ingredients make it into our unique formula. <0.3% THC This product now has child safe lids. As this is now a legal requirement in some states.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.