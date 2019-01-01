 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Full Spectrum 500mg CBD Oil Tincture – 30ml

by Absolute Nature CBD

About this product

We take absolute pride in producing our 100% natural 500mg of beautifully created CBD Full Spectrum oil. Our top-quality full spectrum CBD oil tinctures contain not only a high amount of CBD, but the other naturally-occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the cannabis/hemp plant, providing all the benefits without the high. We use MCT oil (fractionated Coconut oil) as the carrier for additional health benefits as well as increasing CBD absorption rates. Only the best ingredients make it into our unique formula. <0.3% THC This product now has child safe lids. As this is now a legal requirement in some states.

About this brand

At Absolute Nature CBD, we take absolute care and pride in all things that we do. We do this for our customer's satisfaction and peace of mind. Our hemp is sourced from Colorado and grown following organic practices. We take pride that our products are pesticide-free grown, non-GMO, and specifically bred to be high in CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, otherwise known as phytocannabinoid-rich hemp that goes into our of our premium CBD products. The plant is then extracted using, cannabinoid preserving super-critical Co2 extraction which results in our amazing full spectrum cannabinoid profile. Each batch that is produced undergoes 3rd party testing at every step; this ensures absolute quality, purity, and safety at each stage of production.