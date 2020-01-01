About this product
Suver Haze is revered for its cannabinoid and terpene profile and delightful, distinctive aromatics and often used for extracts due to its high resin content. GENETICS: – Suver #8 x ERB TYPE: Sativa-dominant Hybrid AROMA: Loud, Hops, complex, fresh, skunky, sweet, fruity and spicy TOTAL CBD (CBD+CBDA) % 17.54% Total CBD mg/g 187.8 mg/g TOTAL CANNABINOIDS 21.51% TOTAL CANNABINOIDS mg/g 215.1 mg/g PROMINENT TERPENES: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, δ-Limonene TOTAL TERPENE %: – 1.7% EFFECTS: Big hitter for relief. full-body, comforting, soothing, relaxation, and sleep. Indoor grown CBD Hemp Flower 3.5 Gram Increments Hand Trimmed Buds CBD Rich Hemp Flower Slow Cured Lab Tested for purity and compliance 100% Organic Grown – No pesticides No Heavy Metals Non-GMO Recyclable Glass Jar – Child Proof Lids SKU: N/A https://absolutenaturecbd.com/shop/cbd-hemp-flower/suver-haze-cbd-hemp-flower-buds-for-sale/ Category: CBD Hemp Flower Online Store Tags: CBD Flower, Hemp Buds, Hemp Flower, Hemp Flower Buds, Smokable Hemp
