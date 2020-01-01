 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower Buds

Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower Buds

by Absolute Nature CBD

Write a review
Absolute Nature CBD Cannabis Flower Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower Buds
Absolute Nature CBD Cannabis Flower Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower Buds
Absolute Nature CBD Cannabis Flower Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower Buds
Absolute Nature CBD Cannabis Flower Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower Buds

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Suver Haze is revered for its cannabinoid and terpene profile and delightful, distinctive aromatics and often used for extracts due to its high resin content. GENETICS: – Suver #8 x ERB TYPE: Sativa-dominant Hybrid AROMA: Loud, Hops, complex, fresh, skunky, sweet, fruity and spicy TOTAL CBD (CBD+CBDA) % 17.54% Total CBD mg/g 187.8 mg/g TOTAL CANNABINOIDS 21.51% TOTAL CANNABINOIDS mg/g 215.1 mg/g PROMINENT TERPENES: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, δ-Limonene TOTAL TERPENE %: – 1.7% EFFECTS: Big hitter for relief. full-body, comforting, soothing, relaxation, and sleep. Indoor grown CBD Hemp Flower 3.5 Gram Increments Hand Trimmed Buds CBD Rich Hemp Flower Slow Cured Lab Tested for purity and compliance 100% Organic Grown – No pesticides No Heavy Metals Non-GMO Recyclable Glass Jar – Child Proof Lids SKU: N/A https://absolutenaturecbd.com/shop/cbd-hemp-flower/suver-haze-cbd-hemp-flower-buds-for-sale/ Category: CBD Hemp Flower Online Store Tags: CBD Flower, Hemp Buds, Hemp Flower, Hemp Flower Buds, Smokable Hemp

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Absolute Nature CBD Logo
At Absolute Nature CBD, we take absolute care and pride in all things that we do. We do this for our customer's satisfaction and peace of mind. Our hemp is sourced from Colorado and grown following organic practices. We take pride that our products are pesticide-free grown, non-GMO, and specifically bred to be high in CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, otherwise known as phytocannabinoid-rich hemp that goes into our of our premium CBD products. The plant is then extracted using, cannabinoid preserving super-critical Co2 extraction which results in our amazing full spectrum cannabinoid profile. Each batch that is produced undergoes 3rd party testing at every step; this ensures absolute quality, purity, and safety at each stage of production.