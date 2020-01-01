About this product
T1 Trump is one of the most flavorful and powerful hemp flower strains on the market today. GENETICS: – The Wife and the Afghan Skunk TYPE: Indica Hybrid AROMA: Loud, Hops, complex, fresh, skunky, sweet, fruity and spicy TOTAL CBD (CBD+CBDA) % 17.44% Total CBD mg/g 174.4 mg/g TOTAL CANNABINOIDS 21.34% TOTAL CANNABINOIDS mg/g 213.4 mg/g PROMINENT TERPENES: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene TOTAL TERPENE %: – 2.2% EFFECTS: Big hitter for relief. full body, comforting, soothing, relaxation and sleep. Indoor grown CBD Hemp Flower 3.5 Gram Increments Hand Trimmed Buds CBD Rich Hemp Flower Buds (Nugs) Slow Cured Lab Tested for purity and compliance 100% Organic Grown – No pesticides No Heavy Metals Non-GMO Recyclable Glass Jar – Child Proof Lids SKU: N/A https://absolutenaturecbd.com/shop/cbd-hemp-flower/t1-cbd-hemp-flower-buds-for-sale/ Category: CBD Hemp Flower Online Store Tags: CBD Flower, Hemp Buds, Hemp Flower, Hemp Flower Buds, Smokable Hemp
