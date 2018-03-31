 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The set includes: Custom Gold Fish Scale battery, designed by Jeremy Fish. Premium Gold-tipped ABX cartridge with our newest strain: Tangie Custom Jeremy Fish collector’s edition packaging. Custom velvet vape carrying case Fish Tanks are also the first release of our new high-potency CLEAR cannabis oil. It's time to take it to the next level.

warrenbobrow

tantalize my intellect and deliver the most exceptional aura with every puff. the Fish Tanks deliver where others have failed to bemuse.... a recent trip to the old city of Las Vegas and the Fish Tank (in its own little and wondrous battery..) charmed my photographic eye and sought to expand my mind and intellect. Sure there were the llamas and the grated cheese (no, not at the same time) but the Fish Tanks served to make me smarter- and that is exactly what they did. Every single pull, a pleasure to share with friends and friends not yet met. Thank you. Warren Bobrow, Author: Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails and Tonics .

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270