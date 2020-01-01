Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$28.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This IPA-inspired sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops — but with zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero carbs. Infused with THC from our finest, sun-grown cannabis! THC Level: 10mg CBD Level: 0mg Calories: 0 *Per 12 Fl. Oz. Serving
Be the first to review this product.