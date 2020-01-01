Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$28.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This IPA-inspired sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops – but non-alcoholic with zero-calories, and zero-carbs. Infused with THC from the finest, sun-grown cannabis. We wanted to create a low-dose version of our Hi-Fi Hops, so our friends who aren’t looking for a THC high can still enjoy all the calming and relaxing effects of CBD. (18mg CBD : <2mg THC) 18:1 should not make you feel stoned/high, but the effects vary from person-to-person. It should make you feel more at ease, alert yet calm. It’s basically the same feeling you get from petting a dog. It’s uncommon, but someone could feel stoned/high after drinking 18:1. *Effects vary by person. Slow and low is the way to go.
Be the first to review this product.