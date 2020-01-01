 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Soft Gel Capsules 10mg - 30 count

Soft Gel Capsules 10mg - 30 count

by AbsoluteXtracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Potent THC cannabis oil in an easy-to-consume, precisely-dosed soft gel capsule. Ideal for long-lasting relief. 100mg THC is considered the highest dose available for most experienced cannabis users. 10mg THC may be considered a higher dose for novice cannabis users. For those with a higher THC tolerance, 10mg may be considered a lighter dose.

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270