Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
AC/DC - Hybrid Relief • Calm • Full-body AC/DC is a high-CBD, sativa dominant strain. With our highest CBD:THC ratio, the strain is non-psychoactive and many patients report soothing ,full-body relief.
on January 28th, 2019
Definitely higher ratio than 20:1, more like 10:1, not recommended for those not seeking a psychoactive effect.
on April 11th, 2018
Seems like the dosage isn’t very well standardized. Claims to have a 20:1 ratio, but I definitely get high from this when I get a big enough dose to ease pain, whereas with e.g. an 18:1 Cannatonic, I’ve never had an issue. It’s not a nice high either - pretty depressive.
on September 10th, 2017
This is great. The flavor is wonderful, the pulls are smooth and easy -- I can use the lowest setting on my battery, which helps my throat -- and the THC (they say it's usually CBD:THC 20:1, but the lab test for the one I bought put it at more like 12:1) is noticeable but barely so. I'm a big fan and will buy again (I got my half-gram cartridge for $35). (FYI, when I say the THC is "barely noticeable," I should add that I do not tolerate THC well, like a lot of CBD enthusiasts.)