  5. AC/DC - Cartridge 0.5g

AC/DC - Cartridge 0.5g

by AbsoluteXtracts

About this product

AC/DC - Hybrid Relief • Calm • Full-body AC/DC is a high-CBD, sativa dominant strain. With our highest CBD:THC ratio, the strain is non-psychoactive and many patients report soothing ,full-body relief.

4 customer reviews

Xarpapotamus

Definitely higher ratio than 20:1, more like 10:1, not recommended for those not seeking a psychoactive effect.

Bobbob09

Seems like the dosage isn’t very well standardized. Claims to have a 20:1 ratio, but I definitely get high from this when I get a big enough dose to ease pain, whereas with e.g. an 18:1 Cannatonic, I’ve never had an issue. It’s not a nice high either - pretty depressive.

J-Ban

This is great. The flavor is wonderful, the pulls are smooth and easy -- I can use the lowest setting on my battery, which helps my throat -- and the THC (they say it's usually CBD:THC 20:1, but the lab test for the one I bought put it at more like 12:1) is noticeable but barely so. I'm a big fan and will buy again (I got my half-gram cartridge for $35). (FYI, when I say the THC is "barely noticeable," I should add that I do not tolerate THC well, like a lot of CBD enthusiasts.)

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270