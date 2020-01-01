SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
$35.00MSRP
Indica Hybrid. Relax, Full-Body, Soothe. Blackberry Kush is a notable strain due to its sweet taste but with the strong effects associated with indica. The strong relaxation can be felt throughout the entire body and is often reported to be used for soothing, tranquil relief.
Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.