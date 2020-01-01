 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
All-in-One Blue Dream Vaporizer 300mg

by AbsoluteXtracts

About this product

Uplift, Focus, Euphoric. Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Blueberry Indica andSativa Haze. Patients report swift balancing and refreshing effects, making it popular to enjoy during the day for calm, focus, and uplifting relief.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts Logo
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270