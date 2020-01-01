All-Natural Gummies Strawberry 5mg - 20 count
by AbsoluteXtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Aromatic and rich Strawberry reminds us of baskets of plump, sun-ripened strawberries, fresh off the vine. Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredients. 5mg THC/piece, 20 pieces, 100mg THC total.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
AbsoluteXtracts
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270