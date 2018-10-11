Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Blackberry Kush - Indica Hybrid Relax • Full-body • Calm Blackberry Kush is a notable strain due to its sweet taste but with the strong effects associated with indica. The strong relaxation can be felt throughout the entire body and is often reported to be used for soothing, tranquil relief.
on October 11th, 2018
ABX is my go cartridge brand and Blackberry Kush gets the job done. This one got me super stoned. It has kind of a sweet after taste, truly enjoyed the experience
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.