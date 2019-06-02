 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Censoredland - Cartridge 0.5g

Censoredland - Cartridge 0.5g

by AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts Concentrates Cartridges Censoredland - Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Censoredland - Vape Cartridge Hybrid, Sativa-dominant Taste: Earthy & Sweet Patients turn to Candyland to relieve pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Strong sativa genetics give Censoredland uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

BigPhriend79

The strain, originally Candyland, completely earns its name with a sweet-tasting pull. Very smooth and mellow high that's perfect for being able interact and talk with people. Takes a few pulls (5 - 7) to, in my opinion, get a nice flow with a slight body buzz.

swishamane

Good for morning work follow ...Relax smooth doesn't have u all geek. !!!

About this strain

Candyland

Candyland
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270