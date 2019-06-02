Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Censoredland - Vape Cartridge Hybrid, Sativa-dominant Taste: Earthy & Sweet Patients turn to Candyland to relieve pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Strong sativa genetics give Censoredland uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
on June 2nd, 2019
The strain, originally Candyland, completely earns its name with a sweet-tasting pull. Very smooth and mellow high that's perfect for being able interact and talk with people. Takes a few pulls (5 - 7) to, in my opinion, get a nice flow with a slight body buzz.
on September 20th, 2018
Good for morning work follow ...Relax smooth doesn't have u all geek. !!!
Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.