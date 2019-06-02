Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Chem Dawg - Hybrid Cerebral • Euphoric • Focus Chem Dawg is a sharp hybrid with a pungent aroma to match.This strong hybrid is on the potent side and patients enjoy using it for a cerebral high and full-body relief.
on June 2nd, 2019
This is nice in the morning or night, very well for pain and anxiety.