 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Chem Dawg - Cartridge 0.5g

Chem Dawg - Cartridge 0.5g

by AbsoluteXtracts

Skip to Reviews
4.01
AbsoluteXtracts Concentrates Cartridges Chem Dawg - Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chem Dawg - Hybrid Cerebral • Euphoric • Focus Chem Dawg is a sharp hybrid with a pungent aroma to match.This strong hybrid is on the potent side and patients enjoy using it for a cerebral high and full-body relief.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

wyld63

This is nice in the morning or night, very well for pain and anxiety.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts Logo
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270