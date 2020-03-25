Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
on March 25th, 2020
Love this vape & brand!
on August 12th, 2019
What's the THC content?
on December 27th, 2018
Great Indica cartridge. Really can't go wrong with any abx cartridge, basically just boils down to personal taste.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.