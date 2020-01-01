Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hybrid. Uplift, Cerebral, Chill. Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid created by crossing indica-dominant Albert Walker OG and sativa-leaning Chemdawg 91. The sativa influence offers a calm focus while its indica side is deeply relaxing all while a hefty amount of THC promotes rest in large doses.
Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.