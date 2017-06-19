 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Durban Lime - Cartridge 0.5g

Durban Lime - Cartridge 0.5g

by AbsoluteXtracts

About this product

Durban Lime Hybrid Taste: Earthy & Sweet Durban is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity.

anguskhan

This is a 3 person multi review. Taste: pretty much a solid 8, its lime like with a bit of diesel. Stone factor: 7.5 Good upbeat buzz, social, daytime weed. ABX vapes does it right with 0 additives or flavoring and a nice, clean product. Yum!

DieselDude420

Excellent full sativa. Very clear, very productive, very head high. Definitely an excellent choice for ABX Sativa's -- I highly prefer it over the ABX Sour Diesel. It's very clear headed, nice for listening to music, productive on laptop, and cleaning/chores!

Morticia12

DL Tastes like the combination of Durban poison and sour diesel. I really enjoyed it, I'm a sativa snob, it seemed to pass the initial smoke test, Nice cerebral effects yet you're clear enough to function, it initially suppressed my appetite which is what a good sativa usually does for me, overall it was just a pleasant energetic high.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270