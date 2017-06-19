Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Durban Lime Hybrid Taste: Earthy & Sweet Durban is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity.
on June 19th, 2017
This is a 3 person multi review. Taste: pretty much a solid 8, its lime like with a bit of diesel. Stone factor: 7.5 Good upbeat buzz, social, daytime weed. ABX vapes does it right with 0 additives or flavoring and a nice, clean product. Yum!
on June 7th, 2017
Excellent full sativa. Very clear, very productive, very head high. Definitely an excellent choice for ABX Sativa's -- I highly prefer it over the ABX Sour Diesel. It's very clear headed, nice for listening to music, productive on laptop, and cleaning/chores!
on May 3rd, 2017
DL Tastes like the combination of Durban poison and sour diesel. I really enjoyed it, I'm a sativa snob, it seemed to pass the initial smoke test, Nice cerebral effects yet you're clear enough to function, it initially suppressed my appetite which is what a good sativa usually does for me, overall it was just a pleasant energetic high.