  Durban Sherbet - Cartridge

Durban Sherbet - Cartridge

by AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts Concentrates Cartridges Durban Sherbet - Cartridge

About this product

Taste: Sweet & Earthy A cross between Durban and Sherbet, sativa-dominant Durban Sherbet promotes a euphoric experience that elevates mood and relieves stress.

1 customer review

kevinjude

I had the opportunity to try Durban Sherbet in Connecticut. (I'm a medical card holder). The experience was pleasantly gentle. Helped with pain, mood, and mindful of others. It's a thinker creeper. Nice oil

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270