kevinjude
on October 4th, 2019
I had the opportunity to try Durban Sherbet in Connecticut. (I'm a medical card holder). The experience was pleasantly gentle. Helped with pain, mood, and mindful of others. It's a thinker creeper. Nice oil
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Taste: Sweet & Earthy A cross between Durban and Sherbet, sativa-dominant Durban Sherbet promotes a euphoric experience that elevates mood and relieves stress.
on October 4th, 2019
I had the opportunity to try Durban Sherbet in Connecticut. (I'm a medical card holder). The experience was pleasantly gentle. Helped with pain, mood, and mindful of others. It's a thinker creeper. Nice oil