Biohazard Live Resin Batter 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
$32.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
ABX Live features robust full-spectrum cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Seasonally fresh live resin concentrates in a wide variety of applications. Forbidden Fruit is an indica dominant hybrid strain. The Forbidden Fruit flavor is incredibly smooth and fresh, with a fruity sweet lemony taste. The high starts with an uplifted euphoric effect that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling happy and content. As this head high continues, your body will fall victim to a powerful stone that leaves you helplessly couch-locked with a moderate buzzing feeling that eases away any aches or pains and often causes you to fall asleep.
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.