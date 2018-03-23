 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Grand Daddy Purp - Cartridge

Grand Daddy Purp - Cartridge

by AbsoluteXtracts

5.01
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Grand Daddy Purp - Indica Hybrid Relax • Calm • Cerebral Grand Daddy Purple (GDP) is an indica-sensory dominant strain with hints of lavender, grape, and honey sweetness. Patients report enjoying GDP for calming relief while conveying gentle mental stimulation, excellent for relaxation without overt sedation.

1 customer review

PapiLos

This my favorite strain of flower and concentrate.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270