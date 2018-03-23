PapiLos
on March 23rd, 2018
This my favorite strain of flower and concentrate.
Grand Daddy Purp - Indica Hybrid Relax • Calm • Cerebral Grand Daddy Purple (GDP) is an indica-sensory dominant strain with hints of lavender, grape, and honey sweetness. Patients report enjoying GDP for calming relief while conveying gentle mental stimulation, excellent for relaxation without overt sedation.
on March 23rd, 2018
