SidRotten on February 4th, 2019

Hi-Fi Hops from Lagunitas Brewing Company and Absolute Xtracts comes in two different versions. There is a 1:1 type that is 5mg. THC and 5mg. of CBD. However, the version I am trying has 10mg. of THC and Zero milligrams of CBD. I am assuming that this will have more of a cannabis taste. CBD tends to carry its own distinct flavors. I enjoyed a nice frosty bottle of this while watching some of the football highlights from this past season. It felt right to have a brown bottle dripping in condensation in my hand while watching the Los Angeles Rams whoop the Saints all over the field. I popped the cap on this bad boy and it damn-near took my head off. The cap popped off with so much force I couldn’t find it. It flew off somewhere in my living room and got lost. Quite a lot of pressure in these things. The taste was really weird. I definitely tasted the cannabis right off the bat. The hops hit you right in the taste buds, but it’s not overpowering. I can see how they wanted to craft this close to an IPA style beer. It definitely shares some of those same flavor profiles. Unfortunately, the taste is really light. People that know me, know I am a fan of dark beers and darker coffees. I can handle intense flavor. This doesn’t have it. The Hi-Fi Hops may not have the intense flavor I love in my beverages, but it is refreshing. I could enjoy a couple of these on a really hot summer day. The taste kind of stays with you, and damn it if it doesn’t grow on you. It’s slightly sour water that tastes a bit weedy and hope-y. I suggest it to people that want to try something new, but also those that are just starting out in their journey into cannabis. It’s a one-of-a-kind product that I am considering buying again soon.