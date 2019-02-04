 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Hi-Fi Hops 10mg THC

Hi-Fi Hops 10mg THC

by AbsoluteXtracts

Skip to Reviews
3.01
AbsoluteXtracts Edibles Beverages Hi-Fi Hops 10mg THC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This IPA-inspired sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops — but with zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero carbs. Infused with THC from our finest, sun-grown cannabis! THC Level: 10mg CBD Level: 0mg Calories: 0 *Per 12 Fl. Oz. Serving

1 customer review

3.01

write a review

SidRotten

Hi-Fi Hops from Lagunitas Brewing Company and Absolute Xtracts comes in two different versions. There is a 1:1 type that is 5mg. THC and 5mg. of CBD. However, the version I am trying has 10mg. of THC and Zero milligrams of CBD. I am assuming that this will have more of a cannabis taste. CBD tends to carry its own distinct flavors. I enjoyed a nice frosty bottle of this while watching some of the football highlights from this past season. It felt right to have a brown bottle dripping in condensation in my hand while watching the Los Angeles Rams whoop the Saints all over the field. I popped the cap on this bad boy and it damn-near took my head off. The cap popped off with so much force I couldn’t find it. It flew off somewhere in my living room and got lost. Quite a lot of pressure in these things. The taste was really weird. I definitely tasted the cannabis right off the bat. The hops hit you right in the taste buds, but it’s not overpowering. I can see how they wanted to craft this close to an IPA style beer. It definitely shares some of those same flavor profiles. Unfortunately, the taste is really light. People that know me, know I am a fan of dark beers and darker coffees. I can handle intense flavor. This doesn’t have it. The Hi-Fi Hops may not have the intense flavor I love in my beverages, but it is refreshing. I could enjoy a couple of these on a really hot summer day. The taste kind of stays with you, and damn it if it doesn’t grow on you. It’s slightly sour water that tastes a bit weedy and hope-y. I suggest it to people that want to try something new, but also those that are just starting out in their journey into cannabis. It’s a one-of-a-kind product that I am considering buying again soon.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts Logo
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270