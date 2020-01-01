 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ABX | Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops CBD 18-to-1 (12 fl. oz.)

by AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts Edibles Beverages ABX | Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops CBD 18-to-1 (12 fl. oz.)

$8.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This IPA-inspired sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops – but non-alcoholic with zero-calories, and zero-carbs. Infused with THC from the finest, sun-grown cannabis. We wanted to create a low-dose version of our Hi-Fi Hops, so our friends who aren’t looking for a THC high can still enjoy all the calming and relaxing effects of CBD. (18mg CBD : <2mg THC) 18:1 should not make you feel stoned/high, but the effects vary from person-to-person. It should make you feel more at ease, alert yet calm. It’s basically the same feeling you get from petting a dog. It’s uncommon, but someone could feel stoned/high after drinking 18:1. *Effects vary by person. Slow and low is the way to go.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270