 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Jack Herer - Cartridge

Jack Herer - Cartridge

by AbsoluteXtracts

Skip to Reviews
5.01
AbsoluteXtracts Concentrates Cartridges Jack Herer - Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jack Herer - Sativa Hybrid Uplift • Cerebral • Euphoric Named after renowned cannabis activist and author, Jack Herer is elevating and creativity enhancing. It's stimulating and joyous sativa-sensory dominant effects set the scene for profound aromatics and flavors of citrus.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Stenseven

This is a very nice vape cartridge. The taste reminds me of when I made cannabutter with a bunch of Herer. There's a slightly minty taste along with the citrus. ABX did a great job with this one.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts Logo
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270