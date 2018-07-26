Stenseven
on July 26th, 2018
This is a very nice vape cartridge. The taste reminds me of when I made cannabutter with a bunch of Herer. There's a slightly minty taste along with the citrus. ABX did a great job with this one.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Jack Herer - Sativa Hybrid Uplift • Cerebral • Euphoric Named after renowned cannabis activist and author, Jack Herer is elevating and creativity enhancing. It's stimulating and joyous sativa-sensory dominant effects set the scene for profound aromatics and flavors of citrus.
on July 26th, 2018
This is a very nice vape cartridge. The taste reminds me of when I made cannabutter with a bunch of Herer. There's a slightly minty taste along with the citrus. ABX did a great job with this one.