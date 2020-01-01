Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
Indica Hybrid. Chill, Relax, Calm. High-potency live resin. Get ready to be lulled into the deep relaxation of Créme Brulee. The flavors of sweet vanilla mixed with nutty-earthy herbs are perfect for a night in when you want to experience ultimate relaxation. This indica-dominant hybrid is known for its delicious flavor as much as it’s couch-lock effects.
