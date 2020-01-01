Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Mimosa Live Resin Pod - Sativa Hybrid Uplift • Focus • Energetic No longer just enjoyed at brunch, mimosa is a sativa-dominant hybrid that offers a focused and uplifting buzz. A cross between Clementine and Purple Punch, Mimosa’s fruity and citrusy aroma gives a fun and energetic high that leaves you feeling happy and bubbly.
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.