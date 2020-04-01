carlsagan on May 5th, 2017

It has a crazy asian spice like taste. The potency is pretty good. It gives a head change with pain relief. Not typically what I taste in OG Kush varieties. I didn't taste any hints of Lemon or smelled any pine-sol like scent. There is an earthy, asian sharp and musky spice like taste. This variety feels like it has a decent sativa kick to it. Without the feeling speedy. Feels like a good cerebral indica strain. I do however feel the heaviness of the indica side of things. But I am operational to an extent. The body relaxation is nice. The psychoactive cerebral effects are decent. There is no paranoia or anxiety issues. I feel like this would be good for stress/anxiety/pain relief. I do have to say compared to Girl Scout Cookies this one feels slightly heavier. But it's not a bad thing. GSC does feel excellent just as OG Kush. But GSC is more sativa sided sort of. I can see this vape cart being in my collection as top pick. I can see this for "daytime" usage but with limitations. Don't puff too many times and you will be fine. One puff can get you medicated where you can still function and do tasks. It all depends on how you puff, if you are taking "baby hits". That is a good way to micro dose. Titration is good when it comes to concentrates. I see OG Kush having the knock out power though. So do becareful on how much you puff because it can put you to bed. But with micro titrated doses it's a great functioning indica hybrid. I feel if I were to take a stronger dose I would get couch locked. So it's not 100% functional if you don't titrate yourself. But with careful dosing you can somewhat function just not as much as GSC. Medical usages: Pain, Stress, Anxiety, Insomnia (stronger dose), Appetite Stimulant (it does increase with stronger dose).