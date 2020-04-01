Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
OG Kush - Indica Hybrid Relax • Rest • Soothe OG Kush is a strong indica strain, delivering heavy relaxation and tranquil relief. The strong effects are felt throughout the entire body. OG Kush is reported as useful for calm and focused rest.
on April 1st, 2020
Not too harsh, easy on the throat. Everyone that I let hit the cartridge asked the name of it. Calming, relaxing. Body numbing, open to ideas and conversation. Uplifting, yet mellow chill mood.
on March 25th, 2020
love this and cherry pie!
on May 5th, 2017
It has a crazy asian spice like taste. The potency is pretty good. It gives a head change with pain relief. Not typically what I taste in OG Kush varieties. I didn't taste any hints of Lemon or smelled any pine-sol like scent. There is an earthy, asian sharp and musky spice like taste. This variety feels like it has a decent sativa kick to it. Without the feeling speedy. Feels like a good cerebral indica strain. I do however feel the heaviness of the indica side of things. But I am operational to an extent. The body relaxation is nice. The psychoactive cerebral effects are decent. There is no paranoia or anxiety issues. I feel like this would be good for stress/anxiety/pain relief. I do have to say compared to Girl Scout Cookies this one feels slightly heavier. But it's not a bad thing. GSC does feel excellent just as OG Kush. But GSC is more sativa sided sort of. I can see this vape cart being in my collection as top pick. I can see this for "daytime" usage but with limitations. Don't puff too many times and you will be fine. One puff can get you medicated where you can still function and do tasks. It all depends on how you puff, if you are taking "baby hits". That is a good way to micro dose. Titration is good when it comes to concentrates. I see OG Kush having the knock out power though. So do becareful on how much you puff because it can put you to bed. But with micro titrated doses it's a great functioning indica hybrid. I feel if I were to take a stronger dose I would get couch locked. So it's not 100% functional if you don't titrate yourself. But with careful dosing you can somewhat function just not as much as GSC. Medical usages: Pain, Stress, Anxiety, Insomnia (stronger dose), Appetite Stimulant (it does increase with stronger dose).
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.