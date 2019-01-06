Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pineapple Afghani Hybrid Taste: Sweet & Citrusy Pineapple Afghani has an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone.
on January 6th, 2019
Abx recently redisigned their carts into a much better design. I always love the full spectrum oil but hated the crappy cart. Thank you for fixing this flaw!! I will always get your vapes now that the cartridge design is better.
on December 14th, 2018
Great taste and terps. It’s a well balanced hybrid and definitely is made without nasty solvents or additives. Only thing that could be improved is the potency. 65% is good but needs to be higher IMO. But these carts do last a LONG time the oil is very thick. And btw this company makes a GREAT 510 battery.
on December 10th, 2018
Thumbs up