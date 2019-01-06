 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Afghani - Vape Cartridge 0.5g by AbsoluteXtracts

About this product

Pineapple Afghani Hybrid Taste: Sweet & Citrusy Pineapple Afghani has an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone.

JennTheHuman

Abx recently redisigned their carts into a much better design. I always love the full spectrum oil but hated the crappy cart. Thank you for fixing this flaw!! I will always get your vapes now that the cartridge design is better.

Dankman408

Great taste and terps. It’s a well balanced hybrid and definitely is made without nasty solvents or additives. Only thing that could be improved is the potency. 65% is good but needs to be higher IMO. But these carts do last a LONG time the oil is very thick. And btw this company makes a GREAT 510 battery.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270