Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$42.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$36.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Indica. Quick Onset Natural Sleep Relief. ABX Sleepy Time sublingual drops are formulated with potent, premium THC cannabis oil and a supporting blend of terpenes designed to promote restful slumber. Fast-acting relief in an easily-measurable dropper, ideal for micro-dosing. 450mg THC total, .63mg THC per drop.
Be the first to review this product.