Sleepy Time Soft Gel Capsules 25mg – 30 count
by AbsoluteXtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Promotes Restful Slumber. 25mg THC/capsule | 750mg THC total ABX Sleepy Time soft gel capsules are formulated with potent, premium THC and a supporting blend of terpenes designed to promote restful slumber. Natural, long-lasting relief in a precisely-dosed capsule. 25mg THC is considered a high dose for novice cannabis users. For those with a higher THC tolerance, 25mg may be considered a moderate dose.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.