1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Potent THC cannabis oil in an easy-to-consume, precisely-dosed soft gel capsule. Ideal for long-lasting relief. 100mg THC is considered the highest dose available for most experienced cannabis users. 25mg THC is considered a high dose for novice cannabis users. For those with a higher THC tolerance, 25mg may be considered a moderate dose.
