Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Sour Diesel - Sativa Uplift • Focus • Active Sour Diesel is an energizing sativa that gets its name from its pungent diesel-like aroma. Patients report invigorating & uplifting cerebral effects, making it great for relief when you need to be active.
on March 28th, 2019
First vape cartridge I tried from ABX. Very nice daytime high and that vape is so convenient!
on December 24th, 2018
Beautiful taste, absolutely tasty Turpines, Nice happy body and mind high. Overall very good for multiple issues IM
on July 26th, 2018
A citrusy cartridge. The Sour Diesel flavor blends well with the vape oil base. Definitely one of the better cartridges I've tried.
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.