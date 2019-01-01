Supercritical: Hop Cannon
We partnered with our neighbor, and world famous beer crafter, Lagunitas Brewing Company to bring you the first ever hops vape cartridges. Think “Hoppy, IPA-style” The relaxing and sedative effects are popular amongst beer-enthusiasts due to the overtly dank IPA-esque qualities.
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270