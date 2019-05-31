wyld63
on May 31st, 2019
Very nice taste kind of fruity and light, works great for me in the morning for daytime pain and stress. I mainly smoke cannabis for pain, stress and anxiety. -wyld63
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We partnered with our neighbor, and world famous beer crafter, Lagunitas Brewing Company to bring you the first ever hops vape cartridges. Think “Crisp, citrusy ale” Uplifting and mentally stimulating. Popular amongst cannabis-enthusiasts due to its fruity, effervescent aroma and taste.
on May 31st, 2019
Very nice taste kind of fruity and light, works great for me in the morning for daytime pain and stress. I mainly smoke cannabis for pain, stress and anxiety. -wyld63