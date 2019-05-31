 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Supercritical: Stereoterpical

by AbsoluteXtracts

We partnered with our neighbor, and world famous beer crafter, Lagunitas Brewing Company to bring you the first ever hops vape cartridges. Think “Crisp, citrusy ale” Uplifting and mentally stimulating. Popular amongst cannabis-enthusiasts due to its fruity, effervescent aroma and taste.

wyld63

Very nice taste kind of fruity and light, works great for me in the morning for daytime pain and stress. I mainly smoke cannabis for pain, stress and anxiety. -wyld63

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270