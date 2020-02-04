 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Top Tier Bubblegum Chem

by Abundant Organics

Abundant Organics Cannabis Flower Top Tier Bubblegum Chem

About this product

Top Tier Bubblegum Chem by Abundant Organics

1 customer review

arora1

I'm finding it hard to believe that I'm the first person to write a review. Hands down I found my new favorite strain. Found my self spinning in the living room with a towel on my head before I caught my self. I felt like I just took a dab lol. I had the best 2 nights of sleep, uplifting yet you definitely are looking to fall in to a deep sleep if you make the most stake and lay down. I couldn't be happier after 4 years of a better pain deliver. I finally found it! Please make this strain more adorable so I can buy Oz's at a time :0))) on that note it's still worth the price. Just harder to afford.

About this brand

