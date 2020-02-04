arora1 on February 4th, 2020

I'm finding it hard to believe that I'm the first person to write a review. Hands down I found my new favorite strain. Found my self spinning in the living room with a towel on my head before I caught my self. I felt like I just took a dab lol. I had the best 2 nights of sleep, uplifting yet you definitely are looking to fall in to a deep sleep if you make the most stake and lay down. I couldn't be happier after 4 years of a better pain deliver. I finally found it! Please make this strain more adorable so I can buy Oz's at a time :0))) on that note it's still worth the price. Just harder to afford.