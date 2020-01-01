 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Skunk

by Abundant Organics

Abundant Organics Cannabis Flower Cherry Skunk

About this product

Cherry Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines genetics from Skunk Dawg and Poppa Cherry. Blissful, euphoric effects settle in to help dissolve stress and bad moods, while its calming qualities encourage rest and relaxation. This strain also provides a burst of cerebral energy and expands the mind to feed creativity and introspection.

About this strain

Cherry Skunk

Cherry Skunk

About this brand

