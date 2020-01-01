Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cherry Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines genetics from Skunk Dawg and Poppa Cherry. Blissful, euphoric effects settle in to help dissolve stress and bad moods, while its calming qualities encourage rest and relaxation. This strain also provides a burst of cerebral energy and expands the mind to feed creativity and introspection.
Be the first to review this product.
Cherry Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines genetics from Skunk Dawg and Poppa Cherry. Blissful, euphoric effects settle in to help dissolve stress and bad moods, while its calming qualities encourage rest and relaxation. This strain also provides a burst of cerebral energy and expands the mind to feed creativity and introspection.