Hybrid

Crunch Berries Rosin 1g

by Abundant Organics

About this product

About this strain

Crunch Berries

Crunch Berries

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

About this brand

