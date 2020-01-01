Mimosa Kief 1g
by ForwardGro
1 gram
$40.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.