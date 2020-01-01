 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Love Triangle

Love Triangle

by Abundant Organics

Write a review
Abundant Organics Cannabis Flower Love Triangle

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Love Triangle crosses Triangle Kush with Snow Lotus. Expect flavors from mint to an earthy dankness. If you see Love Triangle on your shelves, give it a shot and see what you find.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Love Triangle

Love Triangle

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Love Triangle crosses Triangle Kush with Snow Lotus. Expect flavors from mint to an earthy dankness. If you see Love Triangle on your shelves, give it a shot and see what you find.

About this brand

Abundant Organics Logo