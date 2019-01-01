About this product

We have the app set up so that all you have to do is input a couple numbers from your bottle, choose a dose, and then the app automatically figures out the amount of drops/mL. Currently, we have information inputed for 3 popular brands of CBD hemp oil (Charlotte’s Web, Elixinol, and Endoca). If you do not own one of these brands you can use the Universal Calculator. The Universal Calculator can be used for any brand of liquid CBD oil in dropper bottles or syringes. Watch the quick tutorial video below for more information. Download now! iTunes/Apples Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cbd-hemp-oil-calculator/id1393706816?mt=8 Android/Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.brommko.android.accugentix