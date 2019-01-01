 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Accugentix - CBD Hemp Oil Calculator App

Accugentix - CBD Hemp Oil Calculator App

by Accugentix

We have the app set up so that all you have to do is input a couple numbers from your bottle, choose a dose, and then the app automatically figures out the amount of drops/mL. Currently, we have information inputed for 3 popular brands of CBD hemp oil (Charlotte’s Web, Elixinol, and Endoca). If you do not own one of these brands you can use the Universal Calculator. The Universal Calculator can be used for any brand of liquid CBD oil in dropper bottles or syringes. Watch the quick tutorial video below for more information. Download now! iTunes/Apples Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cbd-hemp-oil-calculator/id1393706816?mt=8 Android/Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.brommko.android.accugentix

We are Accugentix, a startup in the natural medicine industry. Dosing can be difficult, especially when it comes to cannabis. We aim to make the dosing process easy, safe, accurate, and personalized just for you!