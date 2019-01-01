About this product

Herbal Convection Perfection This Dry Herb Vaporizer delivers full flavor with every draw Designed for On-The-Go use Convenient storage capsule at base of the unit for ground dry herb Affordable and Effective A true convection vape experience at a fraction of the cost of comparable models ACCUVAPE™ Lifetime Battery Warranty We’ll replace it immediately with poof of purchase and returned defective unit, just cover minor shipping and handing fees for your replacement.