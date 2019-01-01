 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Accuvape

Accuvape Vaping Portable Vaporizers DragonX
About this product

Herbal Convection Perfection This Dry Herb Vaporizer delivers full flavor with every draw Designed for On-The-Go use Convenient storage capsule at base of the unit for ground dry herb Affordable and Effective A true convection vape experience at a fraction of the cost of comparable models ACCUVAPE™ Lifetime Battery Warranty We’ll replace it immediately with poof of purchase and returned defective unit, just cover minor shipping and handing fees for your replacement.

About this brand

What's not to love about Accuvape? We don't sell anything we don't love or use ourselves. Once you experience the Accuvape difference, you'll agree.