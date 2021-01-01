 Loading…

Hybrid

Alien Rock Candy

by Revolution Cannabis

About this product

Relax your mind and body while enjoying the fruity, citrus-based flavors of Alien Rock Candy in every exhale; because it’s time to decompress.

About this brand

In-house genetics. Deep roots. Superior cannabis products. Committed to you.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

