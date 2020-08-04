 Loading…

Hybrid

Key Lime Pie

by Revolution Cannabis

Revolution Cannabis Cannabis Flower Key Lime Pie

In-house genetics. Deep roots. Superior cannabis products. Committed to you.

About this strain

Key Lime Pie

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

Tue Aug 04 2020
L........C
I didn’t really care for it. I thought it would help me relieve some pain but it didn’t do much. I’m still willing to give it another try though.