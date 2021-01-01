 Loading…

Sativa

Red Headed Stranger

by Revolution Cannabis

About this product

Need a boost? Red Headed Stranger is infamous for its mood-elevating effects that’ll leave you energized and uplifted.

About this brand

In-house genetics. Deep roots. Superior cannabis products. Committed to you.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

