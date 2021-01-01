Red Headed Stranger
About this product
Need a boost? Red Headed Stranger is infamous for its mood-elevating effects that’ll leave you energized and uplifted.
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.
