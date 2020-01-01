Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wicked Fine Flower! Affordably priced and high quality. Ace Weidman’s is a working person’s weed. Inspired by the success of 90+ wine cellars, Ace Weidman’s is a blend of high quality flower derived from pop-corn buds that are not quite big enough to be sold as premium flower. This flower contains the same terpene and cannabinoid profile of our best flower and comes from our own grow facility in, as well as craft strains from leaders around the state. Five 1 gram pre-rolls. Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient’s have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm.
Be the first to review this product.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.