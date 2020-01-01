 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Ace Weidman's

Write a review
Ace Weidman's Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wicked Fine Flower! Affordably priced and high quality. Ace Weidman’s is a working person’s weed. Inspired by the success of 90+ wine cellars, Ace Weidman’s is a blend of high quality flower derived from pop-corn buds that are not quite big enough to be sold as premium flower. This flower contains the same terpene and cannabinoid profile of our best flower and comes from our own grow facility in, as well as craft strains from leaders around the state. Five 1 gram pre-rolls. Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient’s have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Ace Weidman's Logo