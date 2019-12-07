Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wicked Fine Flower! Affordably priced and high quality. Ace Weidman’s is a working person’s weed. Inspired by the success of 90+ wine cellars, Ace Weidman’s is a blend of high quality flower derived from pop-corn buds that are not quite big enough to be sold as premium flower. This flower contains the same terpene and cannabinoid profile of our best flower and comes from our own grow facility in, as well as craft strains from leaders around the state.
on December 7th, 2019
Some of the best tasting and a great head high I highly recommend this strain
Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle.